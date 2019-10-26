The city of Athens has a document ready to send to the Texas Department of Transportation as part of the effort to get money for expansion of the runway at Athens Municipal Airport.
At its Monday meeting City Council will consider authorizing City Manager Elizabeth Borstad to send a "white paper" which includes all kinds of information on the current use of the airport, the projected use of the airport and a phased construction plan for their approval.
The Airport Municipal Airport Advisory Board met for the first time in several months in August to see where the city stood on the project and what the next steps would be in the multi-year effort.
The long-range plan covers another 10 years, in which the runway length will be expanded to about 6,500 feet.
The runway is now a little less than 4,000 feet. Officials seek to extend it to 5,500 feet. Consultants say the smaller runway is not large enough to accommodate larger aircraft.
Based on the plan, a preliminary estimate of the total cost is $24.87 million. Everything the city or the Athens Economic Development Corporation contribute to the project goes toward the 10% to 20% match on the grant the city is seeking from TxDOT.
In the master plan expansion of the runway will be done in phases. The first five years will involve getting everything in place for the new runway, such as moving power lines. The next five years includes the beginning of construction.
The council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Partnership Center.
Other items on the agenda include:
• a resolution authorizing the change of City of Athens matching funds for
the Fiscal Year 2020 Downtown Façade Improvement Grant from 80% to 50% of
eligible costs;
• a request from D.J. Warren on behalf of Athens Texas Farmers Market for temporary street closure on Nov. 30, 2019 to conduct Small Business Saturday and
• various requests for specific use permits to place manufactured homes at locations in the city.
