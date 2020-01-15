The Athens City Council on Monday held a first reading of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of bonds to replace water lines in a section of south Athens.
The activity took place at the first council meeting of 2020.
City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said these bonds are for the project for which the Texas Water Development Board has approved financial assistance.
In November TWDB approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $1,125,000 for Athens, consisting of an $825,000 loan and $300,000 in loan forgiveness. The funds come from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. The City will use the assistance to finance design and construction costs associated with water system improvements. The city will replace approximately 5,000 linear feet of water line on Park Street, Prairieville and Clinton and installing new fire hydrants.
The ordinance pledges revenues Athens' Waterworks and Sewer System to the security of and the payment of the principal of and interest on the bonds. It also specifies the terms and conditions of the bonds.
A final reading of the ordinance is likely to be on the agenda in two weeks.
The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning, and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources.
The council also made several re-appointments to boards and commissions. The are:
• Airport Advisory Board – Steve Grant, Larry Babb and John Cain.
• Parks Advisory Board – Willy Robson, Bob Morton and Kristina Jacobson.
• Substandard Building Commission – Bill Murphree and Cody Craig.
• Zoning Board of Adjustments – Jack Bateman and Mamie Stafford.
• Planning and Zoning Commission – Kyle Tidmore, Brandon Smith, and Scott Fullingim
