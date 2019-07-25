The Athens City Council is set to introduce a new staff member and consider appointing another at a meeting on Thursday afternoon.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting, at the City Hall Annex, was originally set for Monday, but was canceled for lack of a quorum.
On the agenda is introduction of David Campbell as code enforcment officer for the city. Code enforcement is in the Development Services Department, headed by Audrey Sloan.
The council is also scheduled to discuss and possibly take action on appointment of Tim Perry as public works director. The public works director oversees items like streets and drainage, parks, solid waste and recycling, and airport management.
Another agenda item is a final reading an amendment to a zoning ordinance involving communications towers. The Council members are expected to vote on the change was requested to allow construction of an AT&T tower on a property in the city.
Under the existing ordinance, no commercial antenna support structure can be closer to any residential district boundary line or residential dwelling than a distance equal to twice the height of the support structure. The change changes the regulation to one time the radius of the collapse zone as designed by a professional engineer.
Any future tower application must come with a specific use permit. A special use permit allows a landowner to obtain a tract of land for a use that doesn’t fall directly under the permitted usage for that specifically zoned area.
The Council will also hear another update on the Cain Center project. At the July 15 meeting, City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said the architects were comparing their original plans with plans reveled by the Cain Center Steering Committee in April.
The city will be seeking proposals for a construction manager at risk for the project. CM at risk is a delivery method in which the construction manager agrees to deliver the project at or below a guaranteed maximum price.
