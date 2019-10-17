The Athens City Council is looking into the possibility of creating public beach access at Lake Athens.
"It's a public lake and I would like to see some public access that doesn't require a boat," Councilwoman Toni Clay said.
Currently, individuals can launch boats at the marina and property owners have access from their boat houses and properties, but others have little opportunity to use the lake for recreation.
Councilman Robert Gross had brought up the possibility of a public access location at a previous council meeting.
"I grew up here and utilized the lake for so many years over my lifetime," he said.
Gross said he'd like the city and Athens Municipal Water Authority to come up with a suitable location. He'd like it to have restrooms, picnic tables and a beach area.
"I don't think it would cost much money to do that," Gross said.
He said he would like to see taxpaying residents have a chance to enjoy the lake.
"I remember many summer days with my younger siblings at Lake Athens," Clay said.
"There are plenty of locations," Athens Municipal Water Authority Executive Director Ed Gatlin said. "We just need to have a meeting and get a group together and we'll talk about the particulars at that time."
The item was on the agenda for discussion, no action was taken.
According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Lake Athens was impounded in 1962. It's a place where fishing enthusiasts can find large-mouth bass, white bass, crappie and sunfish. It's a relatively small lake, encompassing about 1,800 acres on Flat Creek, a tributary of the Neches River.
The lake has maintained a stable water level, not varying more than five feet since 2006. The conservation pool level is 440 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.