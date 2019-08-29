Athens officials met Monday with members of the Ginger Murchison Foundation concerning $2.5 million the organization has offered for the Cain Center renovation.
"Those of you who were keeping up with the Murchison Foundation gift, there were some stipulations with it," Mayor Monte Montgomery said. "Today, we sat down and really worked those out."
The city is "full steam ahead" for the Murchison grant, Montgomery said.
"I'm extremely pleased with the outcome of this meeting and where we are with the Cain Center.
The city has received responses for its requests for construction managers at risk for the project.
"It looks really positive," City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said.
The council also approved a request from Amy and Brandon Smith for a specific use permit for a communications tower at 852 East Corsicana Street. The item passed by a 4 to 1 vote with Councilman Robert Gross opposed. The tower will be used to improve AT&T service.
Montgomery said companies that consider coming to Athens will want sufficient communications capabilities.
"If we want to get in the market, play in the market, we need good communications," Montgomery said. "I know AT&T is not represented well in Athens."
In other action, by a narrow 3 to 2 vote, the council approved an amendment to remove the specific use permit requirement for check cashing services within office and retail zoning districts. City Planning Director Aubrey Sloan said check cashing businesses are permitted by right to locate in central business commercial and industrial zoning districts.
"This amendment is simply changing that so they are also permitted by right in office and retail zoning districts," Sloan said.
Councilwoman Toni Clay opposed the change along with Councilman Ed McCain
"I think for the most part, it's not good for people," Clay said.
In the consent agenda, the council declared old runway signs as surplus and authorized donating them to the PlaneAir Museum at the Arlington, Texas Municipal Airport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.