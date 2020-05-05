If you are in the mood for spring cleaning, now is your opportunity.
The Community Collection Station at 500 Aaron Street will open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 7-9 for free use.
The station accepts trash refuse, tree brush/limbs and glass recycling. Access to the collection station is only available to residents of Athens. Refuse and brush brought to the collection station must be residential in nature; no commercial dumping is allowed.
No hazardous waste, construction debris, oil, shingles, tires, dirt, batteries, or freon-based appliances will be accepted.
All users of the Community Collection Station must present a current City utility bill dated no later than 30 days from the day of using the collection station. A legal driver’s license/state ID must also be presented by a vehicle occupant. Both the names and addresses of the bill and state ID must match.
For questions, contact the City of Athens at 903-675-5131.
