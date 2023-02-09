Last week's ice storm caused tree limbs and debris to accumulate around the city and to help with clean up, City officials have announced that the City's Collection Site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 10 at 500 Aaron Street.
This is for Athens residents only and proof of residency must be provided with the resident's most recent water bill in order to dump brush and tree limbs for free during these times.
The Collection Site will return to normal operations from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
