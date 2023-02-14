City officials have decided to keep the City’s Collection Site open for another week to allow residents to dispose of debris from the ice storm earlier this month. The Collection Site will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m through Friday and is located at 500 Aaron Street, Athens.
The Collection Site is only for city residents and proof of residency must be provided with the resident's most recent water bill.
Residents will not be charged for brush or tree limbs during this time. Prices for trash and other types of waste will be as normal.
This special schedule and pricing will end on Saturday, Feb. 18.
