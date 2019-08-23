Anyone with comments or questions about the proposed Athens budget can voice their concerns at the Athens City Council meeting on Monday.
The public hearing will be during the City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Annex.
"The major change will be sending back the CO funds that will not be used for the Cain Center," Mayor Monte Montgomery said. "That will be a large savings in interest."
Montgomery said he voted against the $12 million Certificates of Obligation package when they were originally approved.
"When I learned they had all been drawn out at once, I couldn't believe it," Montgomery said. "The projects were going to take time and we were paying interest immediately."
There will also be money in the budget for Cain Center operations.
"While this construction bidding process is going on, we'll need some money there," Montgomery said.
There's also money set aside for more street repairs.
"I'm all for that," Montgomery said.
Like other entities in Henderson County, increased appraisal values are resulting in more projected revenues from property taxes. Henderson County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Bill Jackson's certified numbers place the total appraised value for Athens at $764,609,706. That's a gain of almost $52 million from last year when valuations added up to $712,801,685.
The proposed budget states that it will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year's budget by an amount of $332,909, which is a 6.84 percent increase from last year's budget. The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $60,530.
"It's a unique time with property tax revenue going up for Athens and our sales tax is also up this year," Mayor Monte Montgomery said. "We're going to do at least a half-cent tax decrease. I've been pushing for a full cent."
Adoption of the budget takes place in September, in time to go into effect in October.
