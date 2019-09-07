The Athens City Council is scheduled to vote on the 2020 budget and 2019 tax rate on Monday.
The meeting is scheduled 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at the City Hall Annex on Pinkerton Street.
The proposed tax rate is 0.680221, which is a half cent less than last year. The agenda also includes possible action concerning the approval of a resolution ratifying a property tax revenue increase for Fiscal Year 2020. The proposed budget will raise 6.84% more revenue from property taxes than last year, a total of $332,909. Of that, only $60,530 is from new property being added to the tax role.
The budget has been a work-in-progress May, and is the result of input from city staff, council and residents. City Finance Director Mandie Quigg appeared before the council members in July and August for public budget workshops and following their feedback, fine tuned the final product.
The proposed 2020 general fund budget, as adjusted on August 19, is $11,250,986. The proposal lists $80,434 in projected revenues over expenditures. Projected, year end 2019 expenditures total $10,468,409.
On the consent agenda, which are items bundled together that can be approved in one motion, is authorizing Mayor Monte Montgomery to execute an agreement with TxDOT for the temporary closure of State Right-of-Way for the Uncle Fletch Davis Hamburger Festival on September 28.
Also on the consent agenda is whether to declare six decommissioned Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus to Henderson County for use by the Sheriff's Office.
Other items include consideration of a resolution adopting Athens Economic Development Corporation’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2020 and consideration of a resolution authorizing City Manager Elizabeth Borstad to increase the city’s emergency reserve.
The council will also have another update on the Cain Center project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.