The City of Athens has allocated more than $50,000 in Tourism Development Grants to organizations that bring overnight visitors to the city.
Tourism and Cultural Resources Coordinator Katie Birk said the grants can go to entities involved in events or attractions that bring people to Athens, whether or not the entity is based in the city.
The requests for funding far exceeded the amount of money available.
Entities submitted projects with a total estimated cost of $212,935, but were only allocated a fraction of that. The grants require a 25% match.
The largest grant went to the Henderson County Regional Fair Park. The Fair Park board plans to spend $212,935 for stalls. Athens is allocating $22,500 for the project. The Fair Park stalls are a consistent money maker, with many rodeo and equine events filling them up throughout the year.
“Historically, we’ve given about $20,000 to the Fair Park for their stall renovation program,” Birk said.
Another venue that brings in many out of town visitors is the Henderson County girls' softball fields. The softball organization submitted $17,100 project and received a $10,000 grant.
Fire It Up, which is a team roping competition that comes to the Fair Park several times a year, requested funding for a $15,000 expense and received $7,250.
The organizers of the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion sought help on a $7,030 item and were granted $5,272 for the event. The other event to receive funds is Watson Team Roping, which was allocated $5,000 out of a $10,000 project.
The East Texas Arboretum was denied grant requests, but will get some city funds from other locations in the budget, Birk said. They requested $8,200 for ads and will receive $6,150 out of the city advertising budget. Another $3,200 request for concerts and movies will aided by $2,400 from the city events fund.
The grants will be administered in the form of a reimbursement.
