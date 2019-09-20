The City of Athens is continuing efforts to sell the property that for decades was the home of Henderson County Memorial Hospital.
The City has requested sealed proposals for a real estate broker to help market the property at 405 Lindsey Lane. The deadline for the RFPs is 4 p.m. Sept. 27.
"We put it out to local developers and didn't get a response," said Mayor Monte Montgomery. "Now we're sending it out to get proposals from brokers to put it out on a larger market."
The property has been appraised at a value of $152,000. According to city officials, the 3.6-acre property could be divided into lots with common space inside that could be used for parking.
Henderson County Memorial Hospital was built in the late 40s and closed in the early 80s.
After the hospital was demolished and the land cleared discussions were held with city officials and residents about what to do with it. Some residents wanted it turned into a dog park, or left as a green belt, while others preferred to sell it to a developer.
At a March council meeting, Council member Ed McCain said residents around the hospital had watched as the building remained vacant and decayed for a quarter of a century and that the city should be sure whatever is built there is not a detriment to the neighborhood.
Councilman Aaron Smith said the availability of utilities make the property favorable for development and that would return the land to the tax rolls.
A request to re-zone the property was taken to members of the Planning and Zoning Commission and gained unanimous approval.
The city is also seeking RFPs for a property at 414 W. College Street, near Loop 7.
