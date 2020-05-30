The Athens City Council passed final reading of an Ordinance on Tuesday providing special seniority pay for newly-hired police officers with full-time, paid, law enforcement experience.
Chief Buddy Hill said the Lateral Entry Program will help the department get qualified officers who would not want to move to the Athens Police Department if they were relegated to the bottom salary on the step plan.
"It's beneficial to hire people who've had police experience in most cases," Hill said when the item came up for a first reading on May 11. "There's less training required. We only need to teach them how we do it."
The incoming officer will go through field training to familiarize themselves with the workings of the department and the city.
After gaining approval by the council, the plan was sent to the Civil Service Commission on Wednesday for consideration as required by law. The Commission also voted in favor of the plan.
"The Civil Service Commission actually puts together the framework under which the program runs," Hill said.
The APD has had trouble attracting qualified candidates to fill officer slots in recent years. A pay raise, cadet program and the Lateral Entry Program are ways they've attempted to remedy the shortage of officer applicants.
The next entry level Civil Service exam for officers is set for June 4. The deadline to sign up is May 28.
On another agenda item, no action was taken on closing First Street right-of-way between Jonathan Street and Williams Street, as requested by Heather Fossis. Fossis had appeared before the council with the request in February. The city has since sent crews onto the property to trim some of the brush and debris from the area.
Mayor Monte Montgomery said he was reluctant to close the right-of-way because the city might need it for some of its long range plan which is in the development states.
