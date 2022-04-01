By a narrow margin, the Athens City Council approved a resolution to allow payments to the Henderson County Hospital Authority to help UT Health Athens recoup some of the costs of caring for patients during a COVID-19 crisis in 2021.
The vote was 2-1, with Councilman Aaron Smith the dissenting vote and Councilwoman Sytonia Freeman abstaining, to allow a one-time payment of $100,000 from Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds.
“I’ve been pretty outspoken to say, I’d like to do this for the hospital,” Mayor Toni Clay said. “I think they’re an integral part of our community.”
UT Health CEO Scott Campbell, CFO Wes Knight and Hospital Authority Chairman Douglas Curran took part in the presentation concerning the hospital’s needs.
Campbell said the particular spike that was so costly was in the period when the Delta variant caused a dramatic increase in cases and hospitalizations during August and September.
The Henderson County Commissioners Court entered a similar agreement with the Hospital Authority Aug. 31, 2021, to allow payments to the hospital. The money was used for premium pay for health care personnel.
On Monday, the council also approved several consent agenda items. Among them was the temporary closure of Tyler Street and Prairieville Street for Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion and Contest and authorizing Clay to enter into an agreement with the State of Texas for the temporary closure of State highways.
Another item on the agenda was a resolution receiving and approving Henderson County 911 Communication District’s Annual Budget for the Fiscal Year that will run from May 2022 through April 2023.
Concerning COVID funds, council approved a Resolution awarding a Request for Proposal to Traylor and Associates, Inc. for administrative services in conjunction with filing an application for funding through the 2022 Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
The council also considered some zoning issues, Monday. They approved a final reading of an ordinance concerning a request from Steve Grant of BB & G Properties, Inc. for approval of a zoning change from Industrial to MultiFamily – 2 for a property located at the northwest corner of Old Tyler Hwy and Short St. The property will be used for duplexes.
Council approved an ordinance concerning a request from Amir Ali Jafri for a zoning change from Commercial to Single-Family – 7 for a property located at 206 W Cayuga St. and an ordinance concerning a request from Scott Barrett of Red Dot Corporation for approval of a zoning change from Single-Family – 5 to Commercial located by the Red Dot facility at 1209 W Corsicana St.
On another developmental item, council approved a site plan for a business to offer minor automotive repair at 1101 E. Tyler St.
During comments from the public, the council heard from Tommie Thomas, who was concerned that the city had not adopted Sanctuary City for the Unborn Status. Thomas said 15 cities around East Texas and three within the county had passed ordinances to that effect.
