Henderson County voters who went to the polls for the General Election on Tuesday also cast ballots in municipal and school board races, resulting in record vote counts.
The Athens City Council Place 3 seat was won by SyTanna "Sytonia" Freemen over incumbent Ed McCain 1,826 to 1,720. Aaron "Bubba" Smith in Place 2 and Robert Gross in Place 4 were unopposed for re-election.
The 3,546 ballots in the Place 3 race far outdistances the total in the May 2019 election when Toni Clay defeated Chris Patel 481 to 411.
The Athens School Board election involves voters from three counties, Henderson, Anderson and Van Zandt. Unofficial Place 2 totals show Chris Barker, with 3,824 to Alicea Elliott, with 2,926.
The Gun Barrel City election shows Rita Evans winning in Place 2 with 501 votes to 348 for Rob Rea. In Place 3, Anne Mullins was the winner by a vote of 892 to 585 for Kathy Nailling.
There were several propositions on the ballot in Gun Barrel City. Proposition A, which calls for reauthorization of the sales and use tax for maintenance and repair of city streets, passed 1,867 to 746.
Proposition B, calling for the city to reestablish an ad valorem tax, failed by a wide margin, 1,844 against to 719 in favor.
Proposition G, which calls for amending the charter to allow the city council to appoint and remove the Economic Development Corporation Director, passed 1,658 to 845.
The Malakoff City Council election, in which three were chosen from a field of five, showed Thomas Posey, 376, Kevin Kilman, 357 and Vincent Bailey 311 as the winners. Kilman and Bailey were re-elected to new terms. Other candidates were incumbent Jerrilyn Tarver, 279 and Ricky L. Baker, 261.
Brownsboro Independent School District finals show three winners in a field of six. Rhonda Cade, 4,218, Michele Rinehart, 3,157 and Gerald Essary, 2,478 led the candidates. Other receiving votes were, Brian Hudler 2,478, Regina Davis, 2,026 and Mike Torres, 1,335.
The Tool City Council election produced three winners from four candidates. Mike Dumont polled 508 votes, Gary Sestito, 446 and Summer Harrison, 433, won the seats. David Moses polled 346 votes.
Trinity Valley Community College is awaiting final tallies in their Trustee election. Results are expected by Nov. 13.
