The members of the Athens Citizens Fire Academy class met for the first time last week at the Central Fire Station. The purpose of the Citizens Fire Academy is to help residents learn more about their fire department and how it is organized and operates.
The Fire Academy meets each Thursday at the Central Fire Station through May 4. There is no cost for the Academy, but the class size is limited.
To be eligible for the Citizens Fire Academy, students must be an Athens resident or employed in Athens, 21 years of age or older, and have no criminal record.
For more information or to sign up, contact Lance West at lwest@athenstx.gov or call 903-677-6638.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.