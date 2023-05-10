Cinco de Mayo Restaurant and Bar opened in Athens last week and held its Chamber ribbon cutting while celebrating Cinco de Mayo on May 5.
Owner Enrique Ruiz says, “We’re so happy to be in town and serving people” as he says he loves Athens and the people in it. Ruiz and his wife also own the popular E&S BBQ restaurants in Athens and Caney City. He enjoys having the barbecue restaurants but said he is happy to be inside Athens city limits.
Ruiz has a heart to serve and loves working in the community. He said he looks forward to customers enjoying the unique place he has created with some of his own ideas. Ideas that include fun sayings throughout the restaurant will keep you entertained as you look around the room.
Some of his food ideas include carnitas enchiladas, steak and fajitas, tacos, fish entrees, lunch specials, and more. They hand-squeeze lemons for their house-made lemonade as well as other fruit-infused waters. There is also a full bar menu available.
Karaoke will be offered one time each week and they hope to have a DJ a few times a month as well.
Cinco de Mayo is located at 309 W. Corsicana St, Athens, and can be followed on Facebook at Cinco De Mayo Restaurant & Bar.
