Cinco de Mayo is here and the Cain Center is ready to celebrate! The rain may deter some on Thursday, but Friday and Saturday look like fantastic opportunities to come to the Cain Center in Athens to enjoy all they have planned.
A carnival is set up in the parking lot near the lower swimming pool entrance and the rides and games are ready for action on Thursday from 5 p.m through 10 p.m. Friday is also set for carnival fun at the same time.
Parking for all patrons and regular Cain Center guests will be at the main entrance off of Palestine Street.
Saturday is the main day for events, especially those taking place at specific times.
The day begins with bailables (cultural dances) from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. including dancers from Henderson County.
Vendors will be set up inside and outside of the Cain Center with many food options from 11:00 a.m.-3 p.m. Thanks to assistance from the Athens Farmers Market, vendors include local creations, culinary delicacies, local food truck favorites, and many small businesses in the area.
The carnival will be open on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and passes for the whole day can be purchased for $30.
From 3 to 4:30 p.m., a Taste of Mexico contest facilitated by Tilo Galvin will take place, where all attendees will get a chance to sample entries of mole and enchiladas and the winner will take home prize money.
The Miss Cinco de Mayo Pageant begins at 6 p.m. with around a dozen contestants ages 13-18 competing for the honor of being named Miss Cinco de Mayo and being awarded a grand prize. Many participating are from Athens ISD and each lady will represent a different state in Mexico.
The day ends with a free concert and dance with entertainment provided by a local Tyler band, Los 4 De Chihuahua, from 8 p.m. to midnight.
This event is able to take place thanks to many volunteers and countless hours of planning and execution. Even the spinning crown used for the pageant stage was completed by hand with the help of Chris Baker and some of his committee members.
There are also a few sponsors who made this event possible. These sponsors include Athens Screen Printing, First Baptist Church of Athens Bilingue Cain Center, Oakwood Place Assisted Living, Eminent Designz, JL Services, City of Athens, and the Cain Center.
Tickets for the carnival on Thursday are $25 and carnival tickets for Friday and Saturday are $30. The pageant is $5 for the event.
For more information, please contact Kourtney at 903-677-4430 or for more details visit the Cinco de May-Athens group on Facebook.
