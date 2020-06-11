About 100 people gathered Tuesday evening at all four corners of the Athens square to worship and pray for the state of our world, peace and unity. The event was organized by Athens Churches Together, made up of of local pastors looking for ways they can serve the community as one.
“Athens Churches Together was formed over the years out of a group of local pastors that believed that we are stronger together,” said Wade Huggins, group member. “In 2013 a group of pastors took a trip together as a way to build relationships and pray for God to reveal ways we can work together towards healing race relations in our town.”
Priests and pastors of many different denominations and backgrounds prayed the Lord's prayer. Father Lowry of St. Edward's Catholic Church, offered prayer in Spanish as well. After prayer, they were asked to shout out something they were thankful for, and what they most wanted.
People shouted out peace, love, forgiveness among other things. The event was positive and the group prayed for city, state and federal officials, law enforcement and first responders. Each group rotated traveling to all four corners by its completion. One pastor played guitar.
“This was a gathering of our local churches in prayer as a response for change in how the church approaches racism,” said Nathan Herrington, Thrive Pastor. “The hope is to lead towards a united community led by the local churches.”
According to ACT this was the first but not the last such event planned.
“It was a very moving event,” said Traci Wilkes, owner of Reigning Jewels. “We were there for unity.”
First United Methodist Church Murchison hosted a prayer event Wednesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.