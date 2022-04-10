Community Holy Week services are set for three Athens churches next week with the public invited to join in the worship.
Holy Week falls between Palm Sunday and Easter and is a time when Christians ponder on the events leading up to Jesus' death on the cross and resurrection.
The observances are set for First United Methodist on Monday, First Presbyterian Church Tuesday and First Baptist Wednesday. Each will start promptly at noon.
“We’re glad to get back to doing that,” First Baptist Church Pastor Kyle Henderson said. “The services start are from noon to 12:30 p.m., then we have lunch together. It’s just a great way to spend time with our Christian community.
Not only does the venue change each day, but the pastors will be rotating to other churches to deliver the messages. The Presbyterian minister Woody Meredith is set for Monday, Henderson, Tuesday and Methodist minister Chris Harrison Wednesday.
The services are tailored to fit into the busy schedules of those in the community who want to attend. A light meal will follow the time of worship.
The churches have ample seating for those who want to participate in worship and large fellowship areas for the meal to follow.
The three churches all date to Athens’ pioneer days and were started within the first decade of the founding of the city. First Methodist in began services in 1852, First Presbyterian in 1855, and First Baptist in 1858.
First Baptist is located on Carroll Street, First Presbyterian on East Tyler and First Methodist on Lovers Lane.
