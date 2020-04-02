Editor's Note: Area churches are doing their part to protect community health with online worship. If your church is not on this list, please submit your information to news@athensreview.com with a start time and a link to streaming service.
Fellowship Baptist Church will have pre-recorded messages online at https://www.fellowshipbaptist7.com/video-messages
Church of the Living God Athens, will go live at 8 p.m. for Friday Night Live on Facebook.
Faith Fellowship Church, will go live at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings at https://facebook.com/ffcathens.
First Presbyterian Church Athens' service will be held at 10:00 a.m. each Sunday and will be streamed through its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/firstpresbyterianchurchathenstexas/?epa=SEARCH_BOX
Carroll Springs United Methodist Church will have online streaming-during this pandemic, it will be up by 9 p.m. Saturday at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxecg9Am4EMhxu1yCIMMIVA
or by podcast at: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../carroll.../id1219817517
Refiners Fire Ministries Int'l with campuses in Ennis and Eustace will be streaming services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Refiners Fire Eustace Campus will host a Facebook live group at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
It will be posting on its Facebook and Instagram - kids videos and games to help occupy them.
Dogwood Church in Athens is using its Facebook page for our online service on Sunday: www.facebook.com/dogwoodathens. It is also communicating with its congregation via phone calls and email. Past sermons are available at: www.dogwoodathens.com/sermons
First Baptist Church Eustace is live streaming its Sunday services on its Facebook. This week they are having a virtual Revival. Tune in to our Facebook page each night this week at 7 p.m. for nightly revival service. If you have any questions, please call the church office at 903- 425-2261 or email fbceustace@gmail.com.
Saint Edwards Catholic Church has masses live on its Facebook page. So far the times are 10:30 a.m. for English, 12:30 p.m. for Spanish
Faith Church of Athens will host online services via its Facebook page at 10 a.m. Sundays, https://www.facebook.com/faithchurchofathens/
First United Methodist Athens will be streaming its worship service at 9:55 a.m. Sunday on its Facebook page.
First Baptist Church Athens will be streaming services at 8:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. - The Bilingual service will be live on its Facebook page at 11 a.m.
Athens Life Fellowship has online services at http://www.youbelongatlife.org/watchonline.html
Living for the Brand Cowboy Church is offering online streaming at 9 a.m. on Sundays. https://vimeo.com/lftb
Athens United Pentecostal Church will host services online at 11 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday at https://www.facebook.com/athensupc.
Eastern Hills Church of Christ will host services online at https://vimeo.com/easternhillsathens
First Christian Church of Athens plans to broadcast services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at https://www.facebook.com/fccathenstx/
