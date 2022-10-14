The Church of the Living God in Athens will be celebrating what would have been Pastor Mary Henderson’s 28th Pastoral Appreciation Service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 and they invite everyone to come celebrate the wonderful legacy she left behind.
On this date, the church will be dedicating the gym in her name as the Eldress Mary Henderson Family Life Center as they want to honor God for the gift He gave the church by honoring Henderson.
Donations will be taken to help honor the late pastor and any gift given will go directly to the effort of placing her name on the front of the Center.
The church thanks everyone in advance for the love and support. For any additional information or to make a donation outside of Sunday’s celebration, contact 903-675-5375.
