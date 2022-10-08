Hope Springs Water is bringing water, vaccination, and health assistance to Ethiopia. This month, in support of that effort, First Presbyterian Church in Athens is sponsoring the digging of a water well.
A well will be dedicated from the citizens of Henderson County and the First Presbyterian Church of Athens and will serve as a source of life for about 50 families or 350 people.
The church has received a challenge to raise $4,000 toward the well and if that goal is reached they will be given an additional $4,000, which will completely cover the $8,000 cost of the well.
Hope Springs Water delivers hope, health, and hygiene to hundreds of families and individuals who have no place to turn. This month, Hope Springs Water is sending a missions group to Ethiopia to drill three life source water wells and to assist local families.
For more information regarding Hope Springs' effort in Ethiopia and the world, go to the church's website www.fpcathens.com or visit Hope Springs Water's website at www.hopespringswater.org.
According to Hope Springs Water, it has brought its mission of clean water, improved sanitation and public health and hygiene education to 12 countries and has more than 85 completed projects, which bring clean water and sanitation to more than 100,000 people today.
The First Presbyterian Church of Athens asks that you consider donating. Please make all donations payable to First Presbyterian Church of Athens, designated to Hope Springs Water: Ethopia Well Project.
You can send your donation to FPC-Athens, PO Box 927, Athens, Texas 75751. Memo it Hope Springs Water: Ethopia Well Project.
You can also go online to the church website at www.fpcathens.com and make a donation, with the memo/note of Hope Springs Water: Ethopia Well Project.
