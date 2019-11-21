With Thanksgiving only one week away, Behind the Veil church of Athens, will be hosting its 12th annual Bread from Heaven free Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m. Saturday located on Highway 19 N. next to the Shell Station. There will be a big tent, tables, etc.
“We just wanted to give back to the community we serve. It is open to the public,” member Chris Baker said.
There is usually enough food for approximately 200 people and the church offers this opportunity of fellowship and food to anyone interested in the community.
Behind the Veil is a non-denominational church pastored by Bishop Sam Cumby and assistant pastor Lurna Cumby. Services are held at 11 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information please contact Pastor Lurna Cumby at 903-477-9199 or visit their website at www.behindtheveilchurch.com.
