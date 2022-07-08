Gates Community Church International invites local youth to enjoy free snowcones from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at Kiwanis Park, 406 S. Prairieville in Athens.
The following week, the church will present Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. July 13 through 15 at 702 W. Tyler St. in Athens.
The church invites children to enjoy creative games, arts and crafts, Bible stories, and food in a nurturing Christian environment.
For more information, visit gatescommunitychurch.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.