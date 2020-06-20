Payne Springs United Methodist Church
We are thankful to be able to meet for Sunday Worship Services again. Please join us at 10:30 a.m. We will not be meeting for Fellowship before the worship service or Sunday School as yet.
We are still observing social distancing, so those of you who may be considered high risk please use your best judgment as to whether you feel safe returning to worship services. We know that a lot of our members have underlying issues. Only you know what is best.
Masks are suggested, please bring your own if you have one. If you do not have a mask, we will have some disposable masks available.
Check our Facebook page (Payne Springs United Methodist Church) for updates going forward, as we will be publishing any news or changes there. We will also be posting videos of Rev. Meeker-Williams' sermons on our Facebook page and our Website (paynespringsumc.org).
Please continue to be in prayer for our church, community, nation, and other nations who are suffering at this time. Our nation needs our prayers more than ever at this time.
Our Food Pantry here at the church is open every Saturday, 3--4 p.m. to serve the Payne Springs community. "And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus." Philippians 4:19
