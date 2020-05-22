All meetings, activities, and worship services are still on hold at this time. We will update our information as soon as our situation changes. Check our Facebook page (Payne Springs United Methodist Church) for updates going forward in May, as we will be publishing any news or changes there. We will also be posting videos of Rev. Meeker-Williams' sermons on our Facebook page as well as our Website (www.paynespringsumc.org).
Please continue to be in prayer for our church, community, nation and other nations who are suffering at this time.
Our Food Pantry here at the church is still open every Saturday, 3-4 p.m. to serve the Payne Springs community until we run out of supplies
"And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus." Philippians 4:19
