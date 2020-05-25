Near the beginning of each new school year, the School Uniform Ministry of First Baptist Church, Athens provides two uniforms sets, new socks, new underwear and new shoes to about 20% of Athens ISD students.
Normally uniforms are collected at each school campus for volunteers to recycle in preparation to be given to other students before the fall term begins.
This year, however, this collection process could not happen because of the school closure.
Please help spread the word among the community that AISD school uniforms are desperately needed and will be collected from Friday, May 22, through Friday, June 5 on the front parking lot of First Baptist Church, Athens, 105 S. Carroll St. A white enclosed trailer will be on site to receive donations
Parents are invited to place uniforms into plastic bags and leave them inside the trailer during these days. The dates scheduled for this year’s distribution are Wednesday, July 29 and Thursday, July 30.
