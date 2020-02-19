The Athens Economic Development Corporation voted on Tuesday to deed right of way to the City of Athens to benefit Thrive Church, which is under construction on Old Tyler Highway.
Executive Director Joanie Ahlers said a conveyance of 45 feet or right of way will allow Oncor Electric to make the necessary connections to bring service to the church. Pastor Nathan Herrington has set a goal for construction to be completed by Summer.
"Thrive is really trying to push hard to get open," Ahlers said.
Oncor needs a certain amount of lead to to get their work done for that to happen. Officials from Oncor, Thrive, the City and AEDC met go find the most efficient way to allow Oncor to proceed with the work
"They'll be converting from single phase to three phase and they have some poles they need to replace," Ahlers said.
Three-phase power is supplied by four wires. Single phase uses three. Three-phase power is more efficient than single-phase power.
The 45 feet is enough for the city to widen the road if officials decide to, and allow enough room for Oncor to complete its work.
Also at the meeting, Economic Development got an audit report from Paula Lowe of Patillo Brown and Hill. The firm gave AEDC an unmodified opinion of the 2019 financial records. Lowe said that's the best opinion given.
Lowe said she enjoyed working with city staff in perusing the documents to prepare the audit.
"It was a great experience for everyone, I think," Lowe said.
The transition from the AEDC keeping its books and financial records to it being overseen by the city went well, Lowe said.
"That's always seemed to be the best fit that we've seen at different entities as well," Lowe said. "I like to compliment you on a good move there."
Lowe recently appeared before the city council and also gave the city an unmodified opinion.
The board also approved:
• a draw request in the amount or $50,283.17 for Biomerics;
• a contract with Michael Hannigan for media services;
• a lease renewal for 296 acres at 1501 Airport Road, purchased by AEDC for future expansion of the Athens Municipal Airport and runway;
No action was taken on paying off the mortgage on the Athens Partnership Center building, where the AEDC offices are located and the meetings are held.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.