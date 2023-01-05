There were 250 baby blankets delivered to the UT Athens Labor and Delivery department last week beginning the Baby Blanket Ministry through Faith Church of Athens.
These blankets were so well received that Director of OB, Darla Conley, and her staff began immediately passing them out while church members were still there.
The Baby Blanket Ministry began last October at Faith Church when they began taking donations of baby blankets. The church has a goal to provide 250 baby blankets per quarter to the hospital so that every child that is born will receive one.
Each blanket will be prayed over and have a scripture and the church name embroidered on it. They hope to touch at least 1,000 families each year through this ministry.
Faith Church of Athens is located near the Cain Center at 901 Mission Ave. and for more information or to donate to the ministry, call 903-670-0112.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.