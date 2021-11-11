CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the new 24-hour new Emergency Care Center in Athens. Construction of the facility is expected to begin later this year.
The new facility, conveniently located at the familiar CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic site at 1505 Hwy. 19, features new exam rooms, trauma rooms, a full-service imaging center – and a laboratory for easier access to test results. The clinical staff will include board-certified Emergency Medicine physicians and registered nurses, as well as radiology and laboratory technicians. The new Athens Emergency Care Center will accept ambulance traffic.
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic will also be expanding facilities onsite, adding more than 10,000 square feet. The Primary Care providers currently located at the Clinic – Dr. Terri Eckert, Dr. James Qualls, Dr. Karah Coker, Nurse Practitioner Rebecca Powell, and Nurse Practitioner Brandi Jones – will continue practicing alongside specialty providers in cardiac, orthopedics, vascular, pain management, podiatry, endocrinology and sleep medicine.
