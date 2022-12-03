CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances HealthPark-Athens is hosting a Hiring Event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, as they are looking for people to join their team of caring health professionals at their new location in Athens, which will open in 2023.
They will be conducting interviews and extending offers at the event, which also gives the opportunity for potential employees to meet the leadership team and get a feel for who CHRISTUS is as a non-profit, faith-based health organization.
Open positions include CT Tech, Ultrasound Tech, EMT, Paramedic, Registered Nurse, LVN, and MT/MLT. They are offering competitive sign-on incentives and bonuses and if you work with CHRISTUS, you have the chance to earn a referral bonus from the event if you send someone to them.
CHRISTUS says they provide a fun, inclusive work environment where coworkers become family. They are a faith-based health system with an engaged leadership team and they provide competitive benefits.
If you are newly out of school or looking for a career change, CHRISTUS encourages you to stop by Workforce Solutions of East Texas on Tues., Dec. 6 located at 205 N. Murchison St, Ste. 101 Athens.
For more information, visit www.CHRISTUScareers.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.