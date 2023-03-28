A ribbon-cutting and blessing of the new CHRISTUS Emergency Care Center in Athens will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 30 at 1509 S. Palestine St.
From 9 to 11 a.m., there will be photo and video opportunities of the new facility as well as representatives from CHRISTUS available to speak with. There will also be city officials and a pastor that are scheduled to be speaking.
The facility opens later that day at 3 p.m. to the general public for use of all the new 24-hour emergency center clinic will be offering.
With a helipad and more than 10,000 square feet, the center will house 14 new exam rooms, trauma rooms, a full-service imaging center, and a laboratory for easier access to test results. The clinical staff will include board-certified emergency medicine physicians and registered nurses, as well as radiology and laboratory technicians.
The facility will have the capability to treat STEMI, stroke, broken bones, abdominal pain, lacerations, headaches, and other critical care diagnoses.
CHRISTUS Health believes in delivering a complete healing experience that respects the individual and is a Catholic, not-for-profit system that is made up of more than 600 centers, including community hospitals, urgent care centers, health insurance companies and physician clinics. Their mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve and they look forward to blessing the health of the greater Athens area community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.