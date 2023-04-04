CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System’s Emergency Care Center is now open for Henderson County residents after a ribbon cutting and blessing last week at 1509 S. Palestine Street in Athens.
With a helipad and more than 10,000 square feet, the center will house more than a dozen exam rooms, trauma rooms, a full-service imaging center, and a laboratory for easier access to test results. The clinical staff will include board-certified emergency medicine physicians and registered nurses, as well as radiology and laboratory technicians.
The facility will have the capability to treat STEMI, stroke, broken bones, abdominal pain, lacerations, headaches, and other critical care diagnoses.
There were multiple CHRISTUS associates who spoke during the event’s program, as well as representatives from Henderson County and the City of Athens. Quite a few of them shared personal stories of how health and healthcare services have impacted their family’s lives.
One of those that shared was Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Shaun York. He spoke about a night in January that almost took his son’s life after he came down with a horrible, quick, on-set of croup.
He told of how a CHRISTUS clinic in Tyler helped to save his son’s life in the moments that mattered and how the same care can now be done in Athens without the 45 minute drive to Tyler that may be too long in certain situations.
“We are able to take care of anything and everyone who walks through that door. They don’t even have to get to the door - you get anywhere near that door, and we are going to take care of you,” York said. “In emergency care, minutes mean lives, and having this facility here in Athens means less time traveling, less time waiting, and more time getting the care you need.”
The building of this facility began during Covid-19 and the team involved was grateful to be able to open this care center now in order to continue to provide faith-based health services to the area.
Athens technology experts, Virtual Communication Specialists, partnered with CHRISTUS to develop and implement a safe and reliable system for facility communications, electronic medical record access, monitors, computers, computer stands, and so much more for the technology behind the scenes at the new facility.
Dr. Steven Keuer, president of CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, told everyone that the expansion of the clinic will allow for more specialists to be brought in, expanding the ability to care for more complex diagnoses.
“We are here to be with you at your most critical moments,” said Heather Haimes, nursing director, Athens emergency care center. “We have everything we need to allow for patients to stay in our community to get the care they need.”
Co-Celebrants Father Nolan Lowry and Father Daniel Oghenerukevwe blessed the inside and outside of the new building, respectively. A group also blessed the CHRISTUS medical office building directly across the parking lot.
There is a large space between the two current buildings and during the program, they explained that this is for future expansion in Athens and that they have great plans for the space.
“We are passionate about increasing access to health care for patients across East Texas,” Keuer said. “Both of these facilities, the emergency center and the clinic, reflect our commitment to provide access for urgent and more complex conditions.”
CHRISTUS made sure to celebrate using local vendors to provide food and flowers for the event and they were excited to provide tours of the new facility to those in attendance.
CHRISTUS Health believes in delivering a complete healing experience that respects the individual and is a Catholic, not-for-profit system that is made up of more than 600 centers, including community hospitals, urgent care centers, health insurance companies and physician clinics. Their mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve and they look forward to blessing the health of the greater Athens area community.
