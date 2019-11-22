Park Highland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is hosting its fourth annual Christmas wreath auction. Each year around 20 wreaths are decorated and designed by local home health, hospice, and individuals to be auctioned off. You can go to Park Highlands and view the wreaths and place your initial bid during normal operating hours.
The money earned is used for the nursing home residents and staff a Christmas party and some goodies such as cookies, candy, stockings, Santa and other fun activities for them to enjoy.
“The first year our administrator did Christmas trees. The next year we started wreaths,” said Marlena Taylor, admissions coordinator. “We have some residents that do not have family, and we use this to make sure nobody goes without.”
The auction will go through black Friday and some wreaths have no bids at all. There are currently 20 on the wall being displayed in the north lobby. The public is welcome. Bidders can come between now and Friday, Nov. 29.
These wreaths also make great Christmas gifts, or can be donated to a resident. Designs range from simple to elaborate in various style from traditional to rustic.
“The community really comes together and helps us to love on them and make sure nobody is forgotten,” Taylor said.
Another way of helping the elderly this holiday is to adopt an angel. Somewhere in Time on the square has several nursing home residents to adopt from three facilities. Park Highlands has given the names of people who have no family to come see them. Members of the community can adopt one and give them the opportunity to have a nice Christmas and feel loved while getting something they enjoy.
Please come to 711 Lucas Dr. to place your bid. Once you bid on a wreath you can update your bids by phone with Marlena Taylor at 903-675-8538 Monday through Friday.
Park Highlands provides the wreath to the participating organizations who then donate their time and buy supplies for the wreath. Participating businesses are:
Hospice Plus
Pathfinder Home Health
Choice Home Health
At Home Healthcare
Healthcare Service Group
Bristol Hospice/Pathways
Solaris Hospice
Encompass Healthcare
Genesis Hospice Care
Angels Care Home Healthcare
Kindred at Home
Becky Wilbanks
Genesis Home care
Choice Hospice
Caring Hearts Hospice
