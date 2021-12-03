The Henderson County Performing Arts Center opened its infamous, heartwarming and hilarious “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Dec. 2. Don't worry, there are still a host of additional performances at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 10 and 11.
Don't miss this holiday HCPAC favorite. This year's performance features a cast of more than 30 actors. The show is directed by Shaydi Clary.
The multi-generational cast shined with heart throughout the performance that is sure to bring laughs, dropped jaws and a few tears.
The Herdmann's are rowdy, scrappy and unrefined, when these underprivileged kids hear of free treats at church they join in the fun. They come with an empty belly but leave church with a full heart.
The children of this cast shine, displaying such expressive, hilarious and compassionate performances, all while showing character depth of much older actors.
Clary said the cast had to take breaks from laughing during rehearsals.
To purchase tickets please visit www.hcpac.org. Adults are $15 and students are $5. This year's production is sponsored by Arabella Assisted Living.
"A highlight of our Christmas Play each year is the Annual Goodies Auction for you to bid on," said Pat Jousan Williams, HCPAC board member. "This is a major fundraiser for our programs each year and we need your support. So please bid high, bid often and you will take home a host of Christmas goodies and you won't even have to turn on the oven!"
HCPAC will host auditions for “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” the first production of 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14. Email info@hcpac.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.