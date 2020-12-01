The Christmas shopping season not only provides a big piece of retailer’s receipts for the year, they also account for a big sales tax allocation for municipalities.
The Texas Comptroller’s Office sends out allocations for taxes collected in December in January. For Athens, the January 2020 sales totaled $726,155. That was rivaled only by August, when the number, aided by a round of $1,200 stimulus checks reached $721,417.
In 2019, Athens’ February allocation of 548,345, was second only to May, with a total of $583,962. In most other years February accounts for the largest allocation.
This year, with COVID-19 concerns growing as the holiday season gets into full swing, many anticipate an increase in online sales. Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar reports “government revenues are affected as well, when a substantial amount of retail activity avoids sales taxes. According to Hegar, online businesses that do not collect sales tax have an edge over the local brick and mortar businesses that do.
This year, despite the COVID-19 issue, Athens is poised to record its largest yearly allocation total in history. The allocations added up to more than $6 million through November.
Another effect COVID-19 has had is with businesses that impose additional charges on customer billings, receipts and invoices. “Fees and surcharges charged by Texas businesses related to the COVID-19 pandemic are not governmental fees, but charges that businesses have chosen to pass along to recoup the higher costs of goods and services provided to their customers.”
Hegar states those fees and surcharges are taxable as they are considered part of the sales price and are subject to tax in the same manner as the item or service being sold.
