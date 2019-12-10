A large crowd lined the Athens Christmas Parade route on Saturday for a look at Santa and an array of super heros. The winning floats were entered by Holt Wrecker, Welcome Back R.V. and Common Area Market.
editor's pick featured
Christmas Parade
- Rich Flowers/staff
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Lera Claudine Lane Penney was born January 4, 1924, in Henderson County to Claude and Lola Lane. She died December 2 in Athens. She was 95. A memorial service will be held in her honor Saturday, December 14, at Autry Carroll- Lehr Funeral Home. The service will begin at 11:30 AM and visitati…
Most Popular
Articles
- Two raids puts eight with drugs behind bars
- Commissioner Geeslin passes away at 71
- Rickman runs for Pct. 4 Constable
- 2019 6-3A All-District football team
- Athens Christmas Parade Saturday
- Athens Police Department looks into assault report
- Common Area Market offers gathering place
- HCSO busts four for meth at Athens motel
- Athens High School grads awarded major scholarships
- HCSO deputies arrest drug users in downtown Athens, GBC RV park
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.