Eyes have been lighting up since 1998 at the Christmas Land of Lights Park in Athens. Families are already lining up to go see the magic from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every evening until Jan. 3.
What started off as Garland and Patsy Pool decorating their own home with discounted lights from Gibson's gradually developed into a drive through wonderland.
Approximately 10,000 people visit the annual attraction, creating family memories that last a lifetime.
The park is family-owned and operated.
“Gibson's would put their lights on sale and we would go buy them to decorate our house,” Garland said. “When we moved back to Athens, I thought we might do a drive-through.”
He said their home looked like the Griswold's from the holiday favorite “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.” With the drive-through idea in mind, the couple purchased a piece of land on Loop 7 and Patterson, immediately off of 175.
Every year, they would gain new ideas and turn the profits into new additions to the display.
The couple said they loved seeing the faces of those enjoying it, and hearing the comments of what a nice time people are having.
Visitors from all over the world have come to see the display.
Over the years, they have seen a Model A try to climb the steep graded hills on the property, people regain their lost love of Christmas and a man tour it on horseback with his three legged dog. Visitors also comment on how much they enjoy the scriptures scattered throughout the park.
With more than four million lights, the park boasts six tunnels, 14 arches, themed music, 60 themed scenes and 2,000 hand-painted cutouts. There is a gift shop, Santa's house for a photo op most evenings, and places to take photos with a sleigh and a giant Santa statue as well. Concessions are also available.
The drive winds through about one mile of a Christmas wonderland that makes for a great activity with the children.
Painting and installing the wooden cutouts is a family affair that takes all year. Removing the items for safe storage takes approximately two months.
Because of the steep grades, they are not able to accommodate trailers, but people come by car, truck, van and bus. The park is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 10 through Jan. 3 every year. Saturdays are its busiest night. Prices vary by vehicle size at $25 cash per car/truck; 12 and more passenger vans and motorhomes are $50 and buses are $5 a person. Credit cards have to be paid before entering and add a $5 fee.
People travel to Athens specifically for this annual treat. Follow them on Facebook and make sure you take the time to plan your 2021 visit. Every time you drive through, you find something new or that you missed before.
Land of Lights is located at Loop 7 and Patterson Rd. Athens. Visit www.christmasparkathens.net or call 903-675-7469 for more information.
Land of Lights is also a toy drop off location for the local Toys for Tots.
