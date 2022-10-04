10-4-22 Christmas in September.jpg

Courtesy photo

Pictured from left to right are Dena Pochobradsky, Dee Foster, Jennifer Hamrick, Brooklyn Harris, Susan McGivney, Vicki Beeler, Lynn Leatham, Peggy Gould, and Lyn D. Young.

Ladies of St. Mathias Episcopal Church in Athens during the Christmas in September event Sept. 30. 

Trending Video

Recommended for you