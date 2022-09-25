A “Christmas in September” event in Henderson County will be presented from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon in the St. Matthias Episcopal Church, located at 205 Willowbrook Drive in Athens.
The church created this inaugural event to help fund several organizations that support families and people in need in the Athens area and beyond. The program will sell reasonably priced Christmas ornaments, candles, decorations, and children’s soft Christmas animal toys, as well as some special decorative pieces for your home.
To kick off the event, the Athens’ High School’s Varsity Choir will perform their first community choral presentation this semester between 10 and 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, which includes a Christmas carol sing-along.
The student singers in the Varsity Choir are Heidi Davis, Addison Harris, Cayden Hill, Giselle Juarez, Victoria Juarez, Kaitlyn Martin, Charrod McCullough, Alessa Mendoza, Brianna Newman, Whitley Sell, and Christopher Short.
Beth VanOrden, AHS Varsity Choir Director, said they’re excited about “getting in the spirit a little early this year!”
Coffee and treats will be offered for free. VanZandt Coffee Company will provide several of its coffees, which have drawn accolades from the church’s coffee drinkers.
If you have Christmas items or special decorative home items you’d like to donate to the event, please contact 903-675-3210.
