It was an exciting day in class at the Trinity Valley Community College welding shop on Thursday. New students to the welding program received a starter kit of supplies valued at more than $200, which will get them off to a great start with the program.
"The surprise this morning was awesome,” said welding student Tyler Autry. “Starting a program like welding is expensive, so I appreciate TVCC for providing these for us to help offset the initial cost.”
The kit, provided by funds from the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V), included a welding helmet, flame retardant jacket, tape measures, welding pliers, cutting torch tip cleaner, safety eyewear, welding gloves and a Gator-Mouth™ tool bag.
“We really wanted to provide our beginning welding students with some assistance as they’re starting the program,” said Kelley Townsend, Associate Vice President of Workforce Education. “Financial aid doesn’t cover all their expenses, so this is a small way TVCC can help eliminate some of the financial burden.”
The Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V) provides an increased focus on the academic achievement of career and technical education students, with an emphasis on state-level and local needs.
TVCC plans to continue providing these starter kits to new welding students working toward a certificate or associate degree with the grant funding. The college received $554,088 in Perkins grant funding for the 2020-21 academic year, which will be used to support all workforce programs.
