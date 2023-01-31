There is nothing better than laughing out loud with a crowd as you watch live theater and the cast of the Henderson County Performing Arts Theater’s production of “Christmas Belles” will have you doing just that during their performances at 7 p.m. on February 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11 and 2 p.m. on February 5.
This Southern-fried, yuletide comedy continues the antics of the beloved Futrelle sisters, Honey Raye, Twink, and Frankie from Fayro, Texas. These sisters find themselves in all kinds of holiday distress in this hilarious second installment of the Jones, Wooten, Hope trilogy.
This hilarious and heartwarming holiday comedy puts the fun in dysfunctional families and make you wonder if you could survive a Christmas with the Futrelle sisters as they deal with every possible problem a Christmas program can face, down to a biting sheep, a reindeer who wants to marry Mary, and a pancake fiasco. Of course, at the heart of this Christmas comedy is the true meaning of Christmas - the ultimate sacrifice of love and the birth that redefined the meaning of family.
HCPAC veteran actor Kara Davis reprises her role as the youngest of the Futrelle sisters, Frankie Futrelle Dubberly. In the first part of the trilogy, “Dearly Beloved,” Frankie found out she was pregnant with twins…again and “Christmas Belles” picks up the story nine months later.
Frankie’s devoted husband and reluctant Santa Claus is played by Garrett Smith who entertained HCPAC audiences as Oscar Madison in 2018’s production of “The Odd Couple.” Get ready to belly laugh at the unfortunate turn of events that occur as he battles not only a past-due pregnant wife, but also a kidney stone.
Their daughter, Gina Jo Dubberly, better known as GJ, is played again by Jaci Gunnels, but this time she has a big secret. Rest assured that it will involve some side-splitting hilarity as she tries to maneuver around her love interest, Brother Justin Waverly, played by Cameron Griffis.
Griffis is reprising his role as the shy, reticent, lovesick Brother Waverly who has an important question to ask, but the timing never seems to be quite right.
Another familiar HCPAC family face is Gary Williams, who plays long-suffering Deputy John Curtis Buntner - the hero of the day in this farce. Anita Joblin’s portrayal of the rich, stuck-up, town gossip Patsy Price is no exception to the multi-talented people in this cast.
Twink, portrayed by Crystal Gunnels, has ended up in a slight predicament this time around and she is set to get some revenge. Davette Ligon’s portrayal of Rhonda Lampley, will have you wanting to hug her and wonder what she’s hiding all at the same time.
Pat J Williams, who plays Honey Raye Futrelle, is hilarious as she tries to put on the perfect Christmas play, yet everything continues to go wrong. Then there’s Geneva Musgrove, played by Allison Martin, who wants to make sure that the church play goes according to her plan instead.
Newcomer to the HCPAC stage is Chris Alello who gives a charming, comic rendition of the simple, endearing character that is Raynerd Chisum. “Christmas Belles” would not be the same without Raynerd and Alello’s hysterical debut will have you loving this sweet character.
The play is directed by Sue Oates, with assistant director and stage manager Shaydi Clary with tech run by Daniel Holmes and Sariah Joblin. The set is designed and constructed by Eric Davis but a lot of the cast members put in countless hours to create the details that make the set come to life, like adding paint to fake stage brownies and working on costumes.
Sponsors for this play include Steve Grant Realty, Julie Dang and Chris Alello, Judy Rhinehart, and East Texas Wine Valet. The HCPAC is still looking for T-shirt sponsors for $100. Contact the HCPAC at 903-675-3908 for more information on sponsorship or tickets.
“Dearly Beloved” was performed to almost full-capacity crowds in 2021, so make sure to get your tickets today at www.HCPAC.org and visit them at 400 Gibson Road, Athens.
