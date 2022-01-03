Courtesy photo

The Athens Kiwanis Club, through its annual Christmas Basket Food Drive, teamed up with the Henderson County Food Pantry, Athens Brookshire’s, and the Henderson County HELP Center to provide Christmas Dinner for over 100 Henderson County families. Pictured left to right, back row are Athens Brookshire's Store Director Billy Williams and Operational Excellence Manager CW Benton; The HELP Center's Executive Director Leslie Saunders; Athens Kiwanis Food Drive Chair Rick Drummond. Middle Row: Athens Kiwanis Gold Member Gerald McCool. Front Row: Henderson County Food Pantry Board Member Barbara Kimes, HELP Center Help Line Director Kim Williams; and HC Food Pantry President Jan Kirkwood.