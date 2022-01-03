12-30-21 Kiwanis Food Drive.jpg

Courtesy photo

The Athens Kiwanis Club, through its annual Christmas Basket Food Drive, teamed up with the Henderson County Food Pantry, Athens Brookshire’s, and the Henderson County HELP Center to provide Christmas Dinner for over 100 Henderson County families. Pictured left to right, back row are Athens Brookshire's Store Director Billy Williams and Operational Excellence Manager CW Benton; The HELP Center's Executive Director Leslie Saunders; Athens Kiwanis Food Drive Chair Rick Drummond. Middle Row: Athens Kiwanis Gold Member Gerald McCool. Front Row: Henderson County Food Pantry Board Member Barbara Kimes, HELP Center Help Line Director Kim Williams; and HC Food Pantry President Jan Kirkwood.

During the Christmas season, the Athens Kiwanis Club, through its annual Christmas Basket Food Drive, teamed up with the Henderson County Food Pantry, Athens Brookshire’s, and the Henderson County HELP Center to provide Christmas Dinner for over 100 Henderson County families over a period of four days.

Through their annual Spirit of Christmas Food Drive, Brookshire’s organized customer donations to provide the initial bulk of the menu items. Brookshire Grocery Co. began sponsoring its Spirit of Christmas Food Drive in 1982.

A contribution of $2,000 from Athens Kiwanis and a private donation of $10,000 provided the remainder of the food needed to help out these 100 families. The Henderson County HELP Center coordinated and contacted qualifying families who received the food.

Many Kiwanis Clubs around the nation participate in an annual holiday food drive and the Athens Kiwanis have been organizing local efforts in Henderson County for many years.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you