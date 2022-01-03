During the Christmas season, the Athens Kiwanis Club, through its annual Christmas Basket Food Drive, teamed up with the Henderson County Food Pantry, Athens Brookshire’s, and the Henderson County HELP Center to provide Christmas Dinner for over 100 Henderson County families over a period of four days.
Through their annual Spirit of Christmas Food Drive, Brookshire’s organized customer donations to provide the initial bulk of the menu items. Brookshire Grocery Co. began sponsoring its Spirit of Christmas Food Drive in 1982.
A contribution of $2,000 from Athens Kiwanis and a private donation of $10,000 provided the remainder of the food needed to help out these 100 families. The Henderson County HELP Center coordinated and contacted qualifying families who received the food.
Many Kiwanis Clubs around the nation participate in an annual holiday food drive and the Athens Kiwanis have been organizing local efforts in Henderson County for many years.
