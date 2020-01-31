Do you plan to start tomatoes from seed this year? January is when most people start their seeds indoors to plant into the garden after the plants have grown and danger of frost has passed. However, choosing the right seed can seem daunting. You will want to know the following terms when picking out the right tomatoes for your garden.
Determinate tomatoes set fruit in a small window of time. These types are good for gardeners who wish to grow tomatoes for canning or prefer to pull out the tomato plants in the fall for planting other vegetables.
Indeterminate varieties, on the other hand, produce a smaller quantity of tomatoes over a longer period of time. They are also generally larger plants than determinate varieties. Indeterminate varieties are good for gardeners who like to eat tomatoes out of the garden over a long period of time. Here in East Texas, indeterminate tomato varieties may discontinue producing during the hottest part of the summer, then resume producing in autumn.
Open-pollinated tomatoes are pollinated naturally, by pollinators or the wind. An advantage of open-pollinated plants is that you can save the seed. Heirlooms are open-pollinated varieties that have been grown for many years. Heirlooms have a reputation for intense flavor, however, some heirlooms have little disease resistance.
Hybrids are a cross between two different varieties of plants in order to achieve specific qualities. These may include disease resistance, yield, or other factors. Many people appreciate these qualities, but generally, a seed from a hybrid plant will not produce a plant that is true to its parent. So, if you purchase plants and intend to save the seed, you will want to pass on hybrid varieties.
When choosing the seeds for the type of tomatoes you wish to grow, first decide whether you want a determinate or indeterminate variety, or want to grow both kinds. You will also want to take your cooking/eating habits into consideration. Beefsteak type tomatoes are large, which are good for cutting. Cherry tomatoes are perfect for adding to a salad. Paste tomatoes are great for sauces.
Lastly, you will want to decide on color. Tomatoes come in a variety of colors, not just red. Yellows tend to be sweeter, while purples have a stronger flavor. There are also orange, green, blue, white, pink, and striped tomatoes available. Grow several for different uses.
When choosing tomatoes, sometimes the hardest part is narrowing down the few you wish to grow.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
