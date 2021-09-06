Downtown Malakoff has a treasure trove of shops, yoga studios, and places to eat. The area has seen a revival over the past few years with Mr. Sweet Tooth, the Vault, smoothie shops and Bookish. If you have a love for new and used books, you have got to go in and take a seat.
There is a children’s area, a place to use for book clubs, comfy chairs, and nooks to sneak off for a few minutes of reading. They also have a coffee bar to sip your favorite liquid cup of love while browsing the selection.
Jen Sherman opened the bookstore on May 1, 2020. Against the odds, she chose to launch a small business in the middle of a pandemic.
“Being part of the revitalization of downtown Malakoff has been so much fun and I feel honored to be a part of this community and their incredible history,” Sherman said.
She said has always been an avid reader, with the love of books starting in childhood.
“My parents instilled a love of books and reading in me that I will always appreciate. It has been a dream of mine since a young age to own a bookstore,” she said.
Opportunity knocked while looking for her husband an office in the area.
“In 2019, both of my kids had graduated college and we were empty nesters,” Sherman said. “We found ourselves spending more time at our weekend lake house in Star Harbor. Due to this, my husband wanted to find a space to have an office where he could work when we were there. While looking, he stumbled across the amazing historic building at 211 S. Terry. I will never forget the first time he showed it to me. It screamed bookstore to me!”
Sherman shared her thoughts with the realtor expressed that more access to books would be an asset to the community.
“The next thing I knew, we were doing renovations on the building and turning it into what Is now Bookish,” she said. “The mission of Bookish to to promote reading and literacy in the community and connect the community with books and authors. Our tag line reflects that mission, ‘Choose your story.’ I believe that through books, reading and education, a person can choose the story they want for their life.”
She chose to sell used and new books. Since they are a literary not-for-profit bookstore, every book in the store is discounted including brand new books.
“The majority of our used books are donated which allows us to keep prices low and books accessible to everyone regardless of their ability to pay,” she said. “Children’s books are especially low priced with many costing only $1 or .50. We have two areas of books that are available to borrow at no cost.”
When someone goes to a coffee shop it is usually not just for coffee, it is for an experience, Bookish takes this up a notch.
“We have designed the store to be a place for gathering. We want patrons to sit and relax and enjoy a book,” Sherman said. “We want community members to use the space for meetings and gatherings. It is my passion that Bookish be a place where someone can come and feel at home and enjoy time with a good book and friends.”
A small staff keeps service personal by interacting with customers and helping them choose books. Story time for children is on most Saturdays. Bookish also offers author signing events and monthly book clubs.
“My goal is for Bookish to continue to be a bright spot in downtown Malakoff and to reach even more of the community with our mission of growth through reading,” Sherman said.
Author of “The Frogman of Cedar Creek,” Jim Willi, will have a book launch at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 to discuss his newest release “Vanishing in Cedar Creek.”
The next book club will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 and they will be discussing “The Last Thing He Told Me” By Laura Dave.
Bookish opens most days at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with various closing hours from 2 p.m. on weekdays, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 5 p.m. Sundays. It is located at 211 S. Terry St. in Malakoff.
For more information, or to purchase books, visit www.bookishcedarcreek.org or call 214-797-7669.
