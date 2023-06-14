6-13-23 Magnolia.jpg
Courtesy photo

Magnolia and “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines stopped in to eat at WaWa’s Seafood Shack over the weekend in Athens. They were only in town for a short while and not for remodeling purposes. However, they took time to pose with WaWa’s Owner Grayson Parker and some of the other staff at the restaurant and sign a cap.

