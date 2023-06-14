Magnolia and “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines stopped in to eat at WaWa’s Seafood Shack over the weekend in Athens. They were only in town for a short while and not for remodeling purposes. However, they took time to pose with WaWa’s Owner Grayson Parker and some of the other staff at the restaurant and sign a cap.
centerpiece featured
Chip & JoJo stop in Athens
- By Jennifer Browning
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Athens continues to develop
- Authorities searching for missing Jacksonville girl
- Apple TV podcast features Athens true crime
- Chip & JoJo stop in Athens
- AISD teacher gains US citizenship after 17-year effort
- Couple with Athens ties finds missing man
- Sports: School year in sports
- Chip & JoJo stop in Athens
- Sports: Playday winners emerge in tie-breaker
- Athens ISD board appoints Galvan
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.