This February never approached the deep freeze of a year ago, but Athens temperatures actually lagged below average, National Weather Service figures show.
The average high at Athens Municipal Airport was only 60 degrees, well below the February norm of 62. The average low was below freezing, a brisk 35, while the norm is 38.5.
The month started with a warm high of 65 degrees, but things changed on Groundhog Day, with a chilly low of 33. The temperature continued to drop on Feb. 3, never climbing above 34.
The following day began with a low of 24, a high, still below freezing at 31 degrees.
The morning of Feb. 5 brought the lowest reading of the month, a high of only 20 degrees, before an afternoon warm-up to 50.
On Feb. 9-10-11, three straight highs in the 70s were recorded. The peak was 75 degrees on the 11th.
The next major change came on Feb. 23, when the low fell to 27 and the high peaked at 39 degrees.
The following day brought another 27 degree morning and only 31 for a high.
Precipitation reported at Athens Municipal Airport included 2.7 inches on Feb. 3 that accounted for more than half of the 4.45 that fell during the month. A reading of .39 inches came on Feb. 17, while .33 inches was recorded on Feb. 27.
March 1 is the beginning of meteorological spring, and highs for the next few days are likely to feel a bit more spring-like. NWS predicts several days with afternoon highs in the 70s, the first unseasonably warm temperatures since our recent bout with arctic air.
Look for a return of Gulf moisture late in the week, bringing clouds and unsettled conditions for the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.