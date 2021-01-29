The Mabank Fire Department will host its 27th annual Chili Supper from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.
This year’s event will be a drive-thru due to COVID-19. Attendees will line up down the alley behind the station, located at 111 E. Mason from Second St.
All proceeds benefit the Mabank Fire Department and dinners may be purchased with whatever you are able to give.
Enjoy a fun time in support of your local volunteer fire department.
The Mabank Fire Department has been serving the community since 1920 when 36 concerned citizens formed the first official Fire Department.
