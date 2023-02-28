The Methodist Men’s annual chili cook off took place on Sunday and brought in thousands of dollars for local charities.
Over a dozen teams competed to win, but the top chili of the evening, chosen by the amount of donations placed in their jar, was the Family Peace Project. Second place went to Hope for Girls and Wendell Dockray came in third place.
Chili Cook off Winners
First place: Family Peace Project
Second place: Hope for Girls
Third place: Wendell Dockray
Best presentation: Alexis & David Odom
The Best Presentation award was given to Alexis and David Odom for their “Psalm: 23 Chili” that was served by Alexis dressed as a shepherd and included a poster in front of their display that stated, “ Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of chili, I will fear no pepper.”
For the first time ever, multiple teams that competed this year will also be recipients of some of the funds raised, including the Henderson County Food Pantry, Family Peace Project, CASA of Trinity Valley, and Society of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Other organizations who will receive funds include Labor of Love, First Baptist Greenhouse, Kairos Prison Ministry, Athens Christian Preparatory Academy, Disciples Clinic, Christian Prison Ministry, Ruby’s Safe Haven-The Farm, Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center, Love in Action Homeless Ministry, The Ark, Henderson County HELP Center, First Presbyterian Church Fuel Fund, Feeding Kids Right-Soul Kitchen, and Meals on Wheels.
This is the fifth year that Kenny Stowe has been the hilarious auctioneer for over 70 items that included gift cards to stores and restaurants, baked goods, rounds of golf, furniture, and many additional items that were donated by individuals and businesses.
The Methodist Men are a diverse group of men representing several church denominations across Henderson County. Current membership is about 50 men, who gather at 6:45 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays monthly, in the Activities Building of Athens First United Methodist Church located at 225 Lovers Ln, Athens.
To become a part of the Methodist Men, just show up and enjoy a delicious big breakfast. If you have questions about Methodist Men, contact Harold Rash at 903-681-1821.
